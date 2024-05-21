TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

In other TFS Financial news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,868 shares of company stock valued at $349,584. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

