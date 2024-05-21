TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.22

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $13.56. TFS Financial shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 153,756 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TFSL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

TFS Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,868 shares of company stock valued at $349,584. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

