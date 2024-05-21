The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

