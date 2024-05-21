The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $8.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.79. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $10.70 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $462.77 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.24 and its 200-day moving average is $387.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.