The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 7.6 %

NCLH opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.