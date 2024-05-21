The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

