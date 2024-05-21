The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

