The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $38,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $631,068,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 236,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 87,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

NYSE:SO opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

