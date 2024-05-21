The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

