The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
The9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.
About The9
