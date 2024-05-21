Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 306,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

