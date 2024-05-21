TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.33

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.33 and traded as high as C$36.92. TMX Group shares last traded at C$36.70, with a volume of 405,632 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.33. The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6198934 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

