Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Toast stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $179,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

