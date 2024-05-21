Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $139.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $131.06 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 28.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

