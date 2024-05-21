Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.49

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $10.39. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 28,540 shares trading hands.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

