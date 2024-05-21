Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUSF opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

