Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSD. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 628.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

FTSD opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

