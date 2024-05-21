Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,951 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,965,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 622,000 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

