Truist Financial Corp Has $282,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 219,299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 339,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 191,461 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.