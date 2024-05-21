Truist Financial Corp Has $331,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of WEX by 387.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 65,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,365 shares of company stock worth $1,594,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

