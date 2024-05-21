Truist Financial Corp Invests $273,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

