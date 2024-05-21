Truist Financial Corp Invests $286,000 in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 265,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.