Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

ABCB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

