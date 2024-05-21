Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,159 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

