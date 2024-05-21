Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,357 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

