Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

