Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,681,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZS opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.11 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

