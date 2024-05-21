Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.95.
Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Stock Performance
NYSE TWLO opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. Twilio has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
