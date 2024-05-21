Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,883 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. Twilio has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

