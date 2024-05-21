Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

