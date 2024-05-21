U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.31

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.31 and traded as high as $69.42. U-Haul shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 41,449 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UHAL

U-Haul Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at U-Haul

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U-Haul by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.