Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Overweight”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

