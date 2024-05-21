UBS Group AG Acquires 1,070,806 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Copart worth $175,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Copart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

