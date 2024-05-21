UBS Group AG Acquires 4,657 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.72% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $143,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $313.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.49 and a 52-week high of $313.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

