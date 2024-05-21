UBS Group AG Acquires 558,711 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.38% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $189,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

