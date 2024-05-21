UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,307,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,403 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $191,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.