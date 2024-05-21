UBS Group AG Buys 61,475 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $165,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

