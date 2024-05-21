UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $169,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

