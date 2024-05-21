UBS Group AG Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Roper Technologies worth $168,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $546.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.75. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

