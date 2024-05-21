UBS Group AG Has $165.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $165,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 139,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.