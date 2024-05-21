UBS Group AG Has $167.76 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Novartis worth $167,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NVS opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

