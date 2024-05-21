UBS Group AG Purchases 133,298 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of iShares MBS ETF worth $164,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

