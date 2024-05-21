UBS Group AG Purchases 3,310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $185,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,490,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,569 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.