UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $147,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
DVY stock opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
