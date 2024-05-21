UBS Group AG Sells 119,670 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,670 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $154,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

