UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $147,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after purchasing an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,413,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.