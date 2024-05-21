UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NYSE ULS opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $38.46.

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last quarter.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

