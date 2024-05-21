Under Armour, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.70 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

