Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

LON:UJO opened at GBX 22.75 ($0.29) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £24.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,137.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.51.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Union Jack Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.