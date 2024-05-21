United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

