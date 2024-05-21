United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 627,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $662.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.