United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $363.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.79. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $177.96 and a 12-month high of $378.78.

United States Lime & Minerals’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

